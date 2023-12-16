HI Now Daily
Salmonella risk triggers nationwide voluntary recall of several Quaker Oats products

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of Quaker Oats granola bars and cereal because of potential salmonella contamination.

These products were sold nationwide, including in Hawaii.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for symptoms that include vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramping. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms may be at greater risk of serious infections.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the recalled product. To date there have been no illnesses in Hawaii.

More information from the FDA on the recall is available here.

For details on reimbursements, click here.

