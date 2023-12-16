Popular Japanese eatery in Kailua recovering after suffering losses from neighbor’s fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese eatery in Kailua is reopening this week after a devastating fire on Nov. 27 forced them to shut down.

Owner Jeff Howdeshell and team members Janet Ruiz and Haruka Fukurai joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase their best selling dishes at Tokoname Sushi Bar and Restaurant and talk about recovering from the incident.

Popular Japanese eatery Tokoname in Kailua joined HNN's Sunrise to talk about reopening this week after a devastating fire on Nov. 27.

Howdeshell was born and raised in Hawaii and opened Tokoname restaurant with his brother more than 15 years ago. Located at 442 Uluniu St. in Kailua, the family business has also supported local schools and community groups through the years. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson even called it his “favorite sushi” in an IG post at the restaurant.

”On Monday, November 27th, the house behind our establishment experienced an electrical fire and unfortunately the fire extended to our back building and burnt down our office building as well as our storage facilities,” Ruiz said. “Due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, soot, and smoke, our doors have been closed for over two weeks. We are also trying our best to recover the items lost out of our own pockets while insurance investigators work daily to help us with our claim.”

Known for their traditional Japanese dishes like miso butterfish and crispy karaage, the team showcased platters and bentos of sashimi, sushi rolls, miso salmon, tempura, agedashi tofu, maguro dynamite, keiki katsu bites, ribeye steak, gyoza platter and firecracker shrimp. They also offer Japanese beer, sake and custom made cocktails.

Ruiz said the team of about 20 employees has been working non-stop and hopes to reopen by Tuesday for dinner service.

Food can also be ordered as platters for events and holiday parties. Visit tokonamehawaii.com or call (808) 262-8656 for more information.

To help support their recovery, visit GoFundMe page.

