HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son

Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.
Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.(Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:50 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a western Michigan woman guilty of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of her disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds.

The Muskegon County Circuit Court jury deliberated just over an hour before convicting Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores in the July 6, 2022, death of Timothy Ferguson.

An autopsy determined the teenager died from from malnourishment and hypothermia. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Vander Ark was sick and not in the courtroom when the jury reached its verdict. She faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.

Vander Ark’s attorney, Fred Johnson, argued his client did not grasp the harm she caused her son and did not know he was starving to death.

However, a Muskegon County deputy prosecutor, Matt Roberts, disputed that notion and said she tortured her son by feeding him hot sauce, putting him in ice baths, depriving him of sleep and locking the refrigerator and food cabinets.

“She killed him. She starved him to death,” Roberts said.

Timothy Ferguson had some mental disabilities and was being home-schooled, prosecutors have said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mililani apparent shooting
HPD: Man was driving when he was shot at multiple times in Mililani
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
Hawaiian leaders and groups gather to oppose deep sea mining.
Native Hawaiian leaders take a stand against the world’s ‘next gold rush’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift
Drum roll, please: Here are the Christmas gifts Hawaii loves to hate

Latest News

FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’
Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their...
Nude deepfakes at Florida school: 'It made me feel violated'
Quaker Oats recalls some granola bars and cereals nationwide over salmonella risk
Salmonella risk triggers nationwide voluntary recall of several Quaker Oats products
The Navy is defending how it tested Pearl Harbor’s drinking water in the wake of the Red Hill...
Red Hill lawsuit claims Navy destroyed 1,000 water samples without testing them for fuel