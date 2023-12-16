Red Hill lawsuit claims Navy destroyed 1,000 water samples without testing them for fuel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is defending how it tested Pearl Harbor’s drinking water in the wake of the Red Hill fuel leaks, but military families are crying foul.

The debate is playing out in a federal lawsuit, in which families claim the Navy dumped 1,000 water samples in the wake of the 2021 leaks without testing them.

It’s been over two years since jet fuel leaked from the Navy’s massive underground tanks at Red Hill, poisoning the Pearl Harbor drinking water system and sickening thousands of people.

In court documents, the U.S. government says the plaintiffs can’t sue over the Navy’s decision not to test their home water for petroleum. The government also defended its decision not to test the samples, saying testing for total petroleum hydrocarbons was not required.

The Navy also notes there are no labs on Oahu that test for jet fuel.

Special Section: Navy Water Crisis

“The decision concerning how to test water samples collected after the spill was subject to policy concerns,” the military said, in court documents. “The United States remains committed to redressing the legally cognizable injuries caused by the spill.”

But the plaintiffs claim the government not only failed to test their water for petroleum but also withheld the amount of toxins they were exposed to.

They also say the Navy’s flushing program made the fumes and harm worse.

“There were real babies with real rashes and real burns that were harmed by the fuel blast in November 2021. That is true,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Kristina Baehr.

“Yet the government continues to say that is not true.”

Her firm has filed federal claims for 6,000 military family members and civilians while 1,500 servicemembers have filed claims in a separate suit.

“We are going to give the government an opportunity to make this right for people who were harmed by the government’s negligence,” said Baehr.

The lawsuit also says the Navy failed to replace water heaters and plasticware exposed to the tainted water, which families say is increasing the risk of ongoing exposure.

At a recent meeting of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative, members demanded answers from Navy leaders. “People are getting rashes after taking hot baths and showers,” said Army Maj. Amanda Feindt, Red Hill Community Representation Initiative member and plaintiff.

Karnig Ohannessian, deputy assistant Secretary of the Navy, declined to discuss the issue.

“I’m not going to address causality and I’m not doing to address assertions of continued contamination because we may not necessarily agree with that,” Ohannessian said.

State health officials declared water from the Navy system safe to drink last year.

Meanwhile, the Red Hill Joint Task Force announced Friday it’s removed more 104 million gallons of fuel from the underground facility and is now focused on the 60,000 gallons of residual fuel.

