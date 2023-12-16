‘Just so proud’: Hawaii girls team heads to NFL Flag Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Genesis Diamonds 10U girls flag football team took home the Las Vegas Raiders regional title this summer — and are now set to represent the Raiders and Hawaii at the NFL Flag Championships.

The Diamonds became the diamond in the rough, outlasting teams from around the country to take home their regional title on the Ninth Island.

“It’s just a feeling I don’t think I could ever experience that feeling because I’m just so proud and especially being with my football sisters,” Diamonds player Chloe Benigno told Hawaii News Now. “It made me like, gave me the urge of happiness.”

An experience no doubt for the girls, but for their coach it was moment of realization that all of the hard work paid off.

“You know, it’s like watching your kids grow up, right?” Coach Rashaun Smith said. “Like you watch them go through the emotion, you watch them fight through everything that you thought that they wasn’t ready for. But in the heart of heart, you let everything go and tell them you play the best football that you can.”

Especially in the male dominated sport of football and while elsewhere on the continental 48 girls flag football has become prominent while Hawaii is still growing the sport.

To be one of the front runners is special for this team.

“Boys can do that, boys can do this, but you know, there’s always girls that are way better than them.”

The team is now headed for Orlando Florida for the NFL flag Championships during pro bowl weekend and its not so much the games coach is hoping the team remembers, but the bond they build off the field.

“I think the football stuff will come, they just got to play their game,” Smith said. “Outside of that I want them to see the other aspects of the flag football and to bond as a team.”

The team is confident they’ll come out on top.

The team has set up a go fund me page to aid in their trip to Florida, click here.

