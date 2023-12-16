HI Now Daily
Forecast: Keep the jacket handy! Breezes to ease, but cool conditions continue

Cool temps will warm up slightly as a breezy and wet trade wind pattern sets up in the coming...
Cool temps will warm up slightly as a breezy and wet trade wind pattern sets up in the coming week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Cool and breezy northeast winds will ease up slightly Sunday, but the flow of cool and dry air will continue, with light showers for windward and mauka areas.

Dew points will rise a bit Monday and Tuesday as winds strengthen and turn more from the east with more typical windward and mauka showers. We have a First Alert for a wet breezy trade wind pattern moving in by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with a thick deck of high clouds overhead for much of the coming week.

In surf, rough conditions will continue for north and east shores due to the strong northeast winds. First Alert: A large northeast swell is expected Monday which could push wave heights to high surf warning levels (15 feet) for east shores and advisory levels for north shores on Monday before waves decline Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re also looking at a small southwest swell Monday and Tuesday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for windward coastal waters, with a marine statement from the National Weather Service for Kahului and Hilo harbors due to the north-northeast swell that could cause surges. Use caution when mooring, entering or leaving port, and when launching and retrieving vessels.

