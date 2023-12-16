First Alert Forecast: Winds will ease over the weekend, but most spots will remain dry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cool, stable and breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue to gradually ease into Sunday, with showers mainly confined to windward and northern slopes.

Tradewinds will strengthen as high clouds thicken on Monday, however, and an increase in rainfall is possible late Tuesday into Friday.

WAVES: Rough conditions will continue along north and east facing shores due to strong northeast winds and a mix of north to northeast wind and ground swell driving surf well above normal for east facing shores.

The trend will persist through early next week as a fresh northeast swell arrives Monday, which could drive east facing shores to the warning level.

A downward trend is then expected Tuesday through midweek. A small, long-period southwest swell is expected to fill in Monday through Tuesday, then persist through midweek.

Seven-day Forecast: Winds are easing today into tomorrow.

We have a stable and dry air mass around the Hawaiian Islands with cooler temps tue to low dew points. We will have some light showers activity mostly across windward and mauka sections.

Wet breezy trades by late Tuesday/Wednesday; the winds will be enough to have some of those showers cross over to the leeward sides mid into the later part of the week.

