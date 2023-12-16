Fed report shows Hawaii has highest rates for chronic homelessness, youth without shelter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new federal report shows the number of homeless people in the U.S. jumped 12 percent over the past year -- with Hawaii seeing some of the highest rates in the country.

In the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2023 Annual Homeless Assessment Report released today, Hawaii had the highest percentage of people experiencing chronic homelessness and living without shelter at more than 81%.

On a single night in January this year, more than 76% of the homeless in Hawaii were counted on the streets or in parks and vehicles -- the highest in the country, followed by California and Oregon.

Hawaii also had the third highest rate of homeless youth staying in unsheltered locations.

State Representative Della Au Belatti, chair of the Health & Homelessness Committee, said she is disappointed with the numbers.

“The legislature had agreed to in concept and recognize the need for behavioral crisis centers to deal with some of the chronic homelessness we see on the streets where we need to stabilize people who may be experiencing substance abuse or mental health issues, but don’t need emergency room care. We failed to fund that,” she said.

The annual snapshot shows soaring housing costs and ending pandemic aid led to a record number of people living in shelters, temporary housing and unsheltered settings -- many becoming homeless for the first time.

Connie Mitchell, executive director of the Institute for Human Services, which operates shelters, says there is a silver lining -- Hawaii doesn’t have the dramatic jumps seen nationally -- a sign local services are helping minimize the impact of broader economic challenges.

She said nationally, homelessness jumped 12%, while statewide, it rose 4.1%. Veteran homelessness nationally rose 7.4%, while the number was flat in Hawaii. The number of homeless families grew 15.5% nationwide, while it increased 4.7% in the islands and about 2% on Oahu.

While it reflects the hard work being done to address homelessness, Mitchell said the challenge is securing more funding for frontline workers and social services.

“You talk about the unaccompanied youth, if we had more programs that were really addressing the needs of runaway youth, that might make a big difference,” she said.

“The request to the legislature, and to the Governor has been to really increase the budget for a lot of these nonprofit organizations that have been on the front line who are really dealing with homelessness, but not only homelessness, all the other programs that really contribute to helping to prevent homelessness.”

Homeless advocates say solutions require multiple approaches, including housing and stabilization centers that help transition folks from the streets to shelter.

“The chronic homelessness is driven a lot by the fact that people can live unsheltered here, number one, I think the other one is that we have a combination of very high rents here, and a job market that doesn’t necessarily pay a living wage,” Mitchell said.

“We hope that Hawaii’s model to address homelessness with villages of very inexpensive tiny homes (we will build 12 or more fast), harm reduction through universal healthcare access (approved 1,000 scholarships on last 3 months) and breaking down barriers to build housing (emergency proclamation), will gradually become one of the national solutions. We expect to cut homelessness by 50% in 4 years with our model,” said Governor Josh Green in a statement to HNN.

“I think it raises serious questions of where we need to make sure we fund you know, I think over time, there have been success stories,” Au Bellati said. “We need to continue to fund those programs that have worked. We have to to ensure that we have the success we have with families experiencing homelessness, we have to continue those programs. And we should not be cutting and underfunding those other programs that address this chronic homelessness that we see in individual adult populations.”

But with thousands now without homes on Maui due to the Lahaina wildfire, the state numbers next year aren’t likely to improve.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.