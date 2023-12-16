HI Now Daily
Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu

FILE/Honolulu skyline
FILE/Honolulu skyline(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for your big acting break?

A new TV series is putting out a call for all sorts of extras — and there’s a casting call this weekend. The open call is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mililani’s Tech Park Center.

Extras needed for the show include:

  • All ethnicities and types
  • Stand-ins
  • Photo doubles
  • EMTs
  • Firefighters
  • Lifeguards
  • Surfers
  • Beachgoers
  • Tourists
  • and more!

Filming is set to begin in mid-January, and union and non-union talent is being sought

Extras must live on Oahu.

Details on the new series wasn’t released, but it’s said to be from Warner Bros.

