Extras of ‘all types’ sought for new TV series set to begin filming on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for your big acting break?

A new TV series is putting out a call for all sorts of extras — and there’s a casting call this weekend. The open call is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mililani’s Tech Park Center.

Extras needed for the show include:

All ethnicities and types

Stand-ins

Photo doubles

EMTs

Firefighters

Lifeguards

Surfers

Beachgoers

Tourists

and more!

Filming is set to begin in mid-January, and union and non-union talent is being sought

Extras must live on Oahu.

Details on the new series wasn’t released, but it’s said to be from Warner Bros.

