‘Evolving’ 3D map of Lahaina’s devastation expected to play key role in recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From any vantage point, Lahaina’s devastation is still difficult to fathom — and its rebuild is a complex problem that requires innovative tools.

Enter Honolulu-based 8th Axis Industrial, which has created a high-resolution 3D map capturing 3,000 acres of the fire’s impact zone in West Maui.

“This is the first time this sort of level of detail has ever been achieved globally on this scale outside of certain government entities,” said David Drummond, company managing director.

The geospatial data company specializes in remote sensing and 3D environments and it created the map to assist federal, state, and county agencies in Maui’s recovery.

“Where everyone drinks from the same cup as far as data goes and they all got the same picture,” Drummond explained. “Instead of disparate agencies doing small surveys and having little pieces of data, we’re going out and providing the whole thing.”

It’s all built through a process known as photogrammetry, where high-resolution images are captured from 400 feet above. Those pictures are then meshed using software to create a complex 3d model with remarkable detail.

“All the analysis. volumes of debris removal, ash removal, steel removal,” Drummond said. “Everything that gets moved we’ll be able to provide AI based analytics for that and give them quantities down to a cubic inch level as to how much has been moved.”

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Maui County are already putting the map to use. It helps provide a sharper scope of the damage and is a useful guide to allocate resources.

The plan is to provide a dozen maps over the next three years.

“This is an evolving survey that will make sure that everybody has the most up to date data as they go about planning road repairs, infrastructure repairs,” Drummond said.

“The use case list is extensive.”

