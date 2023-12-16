Board of Water Supply crews repairing 16-inch line that ruptured in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break shut down lanes and cut off service in Kalihi on Friday night and there’s no immediate timeline for when repairs will be complete.

The 16-inch line ruptured on North School Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

Eastbound lanes were closed between Gulick Avenue and Likelike Highway.

Over a dozen customers were impacted with either low or no water pressure.

Those with low pressure are asked to only use water for essential needs.

