Board of Water Supply crews repairing 16-inch line that ruptured in Kalihi

A water main break shut down lanes and cut off service in Kalihi on Friday night and there’s...
A water main break shut down lanes and cut off service in Kalihi on Friday night and there’s no immediate timeline for when repairs will be complete.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break shut down lanes and cut off service in Kalihi on Friday night and there’s no immediate timeline for when repairs will be complete.

The 16-inch line ruptured on North School Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

Eastbound lanes were closed between Gulick Avenue and Likelike Highway.

Over a dozen customers were impacted with either low or no water pressure.

Those with low pressure are asked to only use water for essential needs.

