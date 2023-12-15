HI Now Daily
United Airlines flight attendants picket at Honolulu airport amid busy holiday travel season

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines flight attendants picketed at Honolulu’s airport Thursday.

The group filed for federal mediation last week after two years of ongoing contract negotiations.

The flight attendants are calling for better wages and protections as the holiday travel rush approaches.

“There’s been some serious meltdowns on occasion during the summers and the holidays when things get busy and this is all part of what we’re demanding that United Airlines get serious about spending the money in the right ways to make it a better experience for the traveling public, and to get the flight attendants their fair share,” said Kevin Batey, AFA local council president.

Batey added, “Especially for a more junior flight attendants they’re struggling to pay their bills, United’s raking in millions of dollars.”

United Airlines said in a statement, “We continue to make progress with the AFA. We look forward to scheduling additional negotiations with the AFA and the federal mediator to reach an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants.”

