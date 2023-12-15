HI Now Daily
Unionized workers at Star-Advertiser picket to negotiate better contract

Unionized workers at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser as well as flight attendants staged separate pickets on Oahu demanding better contracts.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unionized workers at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser held an informational picket outside the newspaper’s office on Thursday.

They’re demanding better hours and working conditions as they negotiate a new contract with the paper’s owner Oahu Publications Inc.

“You know, these people as you can see out here, they’re not just numbers, they’re humans, they’re people. They’re people that live here in Hawaii and we just asked you for a fair contract to better our working conditions,” said Kevin Holu, of Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996.

Local 996 represents press operators and other workers at the Star-Advertiser.

“You know, we’re not asking for break the bank with money and stuff like that,” said Terrence Derby Jr., pressman at the Star-Advertiser. “We’re just asking for, just be fair with people and it’s all we ask.”

Dennis Francis, the president of Oahu Publications, said negotiations have been underway since August to reach a fair agreement.

He sent the following statement:

The union obviously is within their rights to communicate the status of our negotiations for a new contract and we respect that. However, the actual contract only recently expired and we have been meeting since August. The parties have made significant progress with tentative agreements on the vast majority of open issues, including major economic issues such as wages. We believe those employees represented by The Teamsters enjoy very favorable benefits including wages as well as working conditions. The parties have been collectively working diligently to reach a fair agreement but being mindful of the challenging nature facing our industry.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

