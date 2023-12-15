HI Now Daily
UH report: Economic headwinds to continue in 2024, but state can celebrate some gains

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:36 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will continue to face economic headwinds in the new year, largely because of ongoing disruptions to tourism, but things aren’t as bad as feared.

That’s according to the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

“While economic fallout from the Maui wildfires has been somewhat smaller than feared, the rebuilding path will be long, and there are considerable uncertainties about how it will proceed,” UHERO said, in a new report, which said Hawaii could be back on track by 2025.

And in some good news: While tourism to Maui is down, it is recovering faster than expected.

The total number of visitors to Hawaii is forecast to be flat next year.

“Visitor spending has been fairly soft this year, primarily due to the disruption of high priced Maui tourism,” UHERO said. “Spending has risen on Kauai and Hawaii Island, as some travelers have substituted vacations on these islands.” The weak yes is also weighing on Oahu, which has relied more heavily on Japanese tourism, and real visitor spending is expected to drop in 2024.

UHERO also issued a word of caution about the housing market, especially on Maui.

Rebuilding on Maui is expected to further heat up a hot construction industry.

“Getting — and housing — the needed workers will be a challenge,” UHERO said.

“While Maui’s recovery remains top of mind, the state as a whole has continued to grow at a moderate pace, and only gradual slowing is expected,” the UHERO forecast added.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

