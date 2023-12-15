HI Now Daily
Top University of Hawaii officials on board with new Aloha Stadium project plans

"Right now, we are still on target for the goal of having kick off in the new Aloha Stadium for the football season of 2028."(Aloha Stadium Authority)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii’s top brass looks to the Rainbow Warriors’ future at Aloha Stadium.

During Thursday’s press conference, Governor Josh Green and the stadium authority laid out their new plan for the New Aloha Stadium and Entertainment District.

They also made it clear that they’re sticking with the August 2028 opening date.

“Right now, we are still on target for the goal of having kick off in the new Aloha Stadium for the football season of 2028.” Aloha Stadium Authority chair Brennon Morioka said.

Government, stadium and university officials re-affirmed their commitment to the new aloha stadium project and re-affirmed the important role the Rainbow Warriors football team plays in the project’s success.

“Our college football team, which we know we want to support, we need to be a division one program,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green said. “So having a stadium that is befitting of a great state is important.”

New UH athletics director Craig Angelos will likely see the project through completion after president Davis Lassner retires next year.

“It’s a good first step,” Angelos said. “I see the progress starting now, I’ve heard a lot about it, but now the progress is starting, it’s real and there’s a lot of steps along the way, but I’m optimistic and we’re all in on this project.”

The Warriors’ future home is also a “selling point” the team can now use to attract potential recruits.

“I think now being able to see the look of what the stadium would actually look like and putting them up there and having people actually see it, it kind of makes sense to them and they can kind of see where the plan is going.” Angelos said.

The current plan calls for a minimum of 25,000 seats.

That’s 10,000 more than UH’s temporary home on campus, but it’s just 4,000 more than the smallest stadium in the Mountain West conference — San Jose State.

“It’s hard to tell what the right figure would be, whatever it is, we’re going to be happy with it,” Angelos said. “We’re going to live with it and we’re going to try to sell it out.”

All parties are confident that the stadium will be ready for August 26th, 2028 when the Rainbow Warriors host Kansas, however only time will tell.

