HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
Mililani apparent shooting
HPD: Man was driving when he was shot at multiple times in Mililani
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift
Drum roll, please: Here are the Christmas gifts Hawaii loves to hate
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions

Latest News

Hawaii News Now cameras were rolling when a Lahaina pastor met the man who saved his home in...
Lahaina pastor meets man who saved his home during August fires
Our cameras were rolling when a pastor met the man who saved his home in the August wildfires.
Pastor meets the man who saved his home in the August wildfires
New state data released today shows overall driver behavior is improving but one mother says...
Mother of hit-and-run victim says unlicensed drivers are a danger
HNN goes inside Korea's DMZ to see life amid rising tensions on the border between North and...
A place where tension lies and tourism thrives: An inside look at Korea’s DMZ