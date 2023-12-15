State reports fewer traffic deaths in 2023, as mother of hit-and-run victim calls for stricter laws

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 46-year-old Mitchel Miyashiro plead not guilty to negligent homicide and other charges on Thursday morning tied to the hit-and-run death of McKinley High School student Sara Yara.

In February, the 16-year-old was struck on her way to school in a marked crosswalk on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Miyashiro appeared by video from OCCC, where he is being held on $250,000 bail.

Miyashiro did not have a license at the time and had a record of more than 160 traffic citations and nine convictions for driving without a license within the past five years.

“The defendant consciously chose to continue driving, despite numerous contacts with police officers who were citing him and the court system,” the judge said during the arraignment and plea hearing.

“How many times do we need to see this repeatedly before we realize this guy doesn’t obey the law?,” said Yara’s mother Chevy Saniatan.

She says the trial is just a first step to seeking justice for her daughter.

“I don’t ever see any closure to it. Because I feel like this is a new chapter to a new beginning of something that we have to press on for,” she said. “Justice for me is when the lawmakers and the legislation makes a difference for Sara’s sake.”

Miyashiro’s trial is set for February 12 2024.Yara’s death is among 92 motor vehicle fatalities across the islands so far this year. That’s actually down from 112 at this time last year.

“When tragedy like that happened, then it does bring the awareness and people, hopefully slow down and look out for pedestrians and even though it’s on Oahu, I think statewide, it does bring awareness to everybody,” said Robin Shishido, the state department of transportation’s deputy director for highways.

A state Department of Transportation report shows overall driving behavior is improving -- with a decrease in speeding, a decrease in DUIs among truck drivers, and more people looking for sober drivers.

But motorcycle-related deaths remain high with DUIs and speeding increasingly a factor in those crashes.

Also disturbing - Deaths of bicyclists hit a record nine this year.

Yara’s mother continues to raise awareness for responsible driving.

“Due to this incident with Sara, it made them more aware of looking at their being in a school area and looking at their speed limit,” she said. We need to drive a lot more cautious because it can be another person’s loved one.”

A good reminder as we navigate traffic this holiday season.

