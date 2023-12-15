For prospective bidders, opportunity in the Aloha Stadium deal goes well beyond filling seats

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium district redevelopment plan is back on the tracks again — after being derailed last year by financial and political doubts.

Gov. Josh Green announced the competition is starting again for a master development team to build and operate the new Aloha Stadium and billions of dollars in other projects nearby.

To understand the opportunity for developers, though, it’s best to set aside the stadium piece of the contract and focus on the opportunities for development of the 100-acre district.

One concept that has already been approved by the city includes a huge high-rise residential, hotel and retail development between the Halawa rail station and the stadium entrance. Drawings are already included in the city’s transit oriented development plan for the area.

That process included heavy involvement from community organizations, businesses and government agencies in a multi-year discussion.

Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Morioka, who is also dean of the University of Hawaii College of Engineering, said competing developers should look to the TOD plan.

“The community actually has been very much involved in the planning of what is going into the development,” Morioka said.

The request for proposals process launched Thursday will seek a development team that can show expertise in financing, construction and management of all kinds of projects.

The winner will get a 99-year lease for the entire 100-acre district.

“We believe that it’s important to find someone who is in it for the long term and not just wanting to come in and out, make some money in Hawaii and leave,” Morioka said.

“We want them to be invested in Hawaii.”

The team must also commit to build a stadium of at least 25,000 seats and manage and operate it for 30 years, accepting the risk from revenue shortages, maintenance issues and making it available for UH football, other sporting events and concerts and entertainment events.

Despite the broad challenge of development, the entire process will be under the supervision of the stadium authority, which previously only dealt with stadium maintenance and management.

“We will be holding them accountable and responsible for doing what they say they are going to do and what we would like them to do,” Morioka said.

The timeline is tight. Finalists will be chosen in five months, and the winning team selected is expected to start construction in late 2025. The stadium will be ready by August 2028.

The short turn-around may give an advantage to the three development teams who were preparing to pitch their proposals last year when Green halted the process amid doubts about whether the amount of money available to build the new stadium.

Those conversations led the government to change the offer to give the developer operational control of the stadium, as well as maintenance.

Green said the deal provides many benefits with little risk.

“We are giving them flexibility,” Green said. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to get something special without too much taxpayer exposure.

Competing developers could get more points by perhaps adding a roof or more seats to the stadium or offering more affordable housing than the 20% now required of 4,500 units.

“I think that would probably be viewed very favorably by the team,” Green said.

The plan could also unleash a generation worth of construction jobs and investment over 20 years. “Honestly, I think there is going to be more work than even we can wrap our mind around,” Green said. “But let’s get the stadium built and some housing built around the rail.”

This is the first time Hawaii state government has attempted a master development process for an entire district, rather than project-by-project procurement.

