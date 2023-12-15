HI Now Daily
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ unpacks plans for the new Aloha Stadium

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner get into the holiday spirit and talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks about the newest plans for the Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball’s recent success, Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension from the NBA and Shohei Ohtani’s massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Plus, they play some Christmas superlatives.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

