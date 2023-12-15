A place where tension lies and tourism thrives: An inside look at Korea’s DMZ

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The border between North and South Korea is one of the most heavily guarded areas in the world -- and tensions are rising.

The North restored previously dismantled guard posts and the South resumed air surveillance -- moves sparked after the North’s launch of a spy satellite in November.

Tension is part of the allure of Korea’s demilitarized zone or DMZ, which has become a popular tourist destination.

Each year, more than a million tourists to South Korea visit the 2.5 mile wide buffer area that stretches 160 miles along a demarcation line that divides North and South Korea.

For many, it’s the only chance to see North Korea. No one is allowed to cross the DMZ, and doing so can have serious consequences, like when U.S. Army private Travis King illegally crossed into North Korea from South Korea in July.

But you can visit by joining an official tour that takes you to designated sites. Our group drove about 35 miles north of Seoul to a checkpoint, where Korean soldiers take your passport and return it when you leave.

Inside the Dora Observatory, we get a bird’s eye view of both sides of the border.

A North Korean flag flies on a blue tower… less than a mile away, a South Korean flag waves atop a white tower.

Despite its reputation of being one of the dangerest places on Earth, the area is peaceful.

You can’t see Pyongyang or Kim Jong Un’s presidential palace from Dora, but soldiers say through binoculars, you can see Kim’s statue in the main square.

On the roof – a 360 degree view of lush forest and wildlife -- a resting place for countless war dead, still dotted with landmines.

Korea wasn’t always divided; in 1910, it was a Japanese colony. After World War II, superpowers divided it in half at the 38th parallel -- the Soviet Union claimed the North while the U.S. occupied the South.

In 1950, the North tried to reunify the country under communist rule and invaded the South. UN troops under US command pushed North Korea’s army back. Over three years, nearly 4 million people died in the Korean War.

Ceasefire terms adjusted the border and created the DMZ -- a scar that’s kept families apart for generations.

Aside from maintaining peace, the DMZ is an important tool for South Korea to promote tourism and its North Korea policy of deterrence.

During our tour, we were told about ongoing threats and walked inside one of the tunnels South Korea says were dug by the North for invasions.

No filming is allowed so we left our bags, phones and cameras in lockers and made the steep one-mile descent within 550 feet of North Korea.

Despite the danger tied to the DMZ, families have been living in the area for 50 years.

About 480 people live in Tongil Chon Unification Village, mostly seniors, who come from both sides of the border.

A museum tells the town’s history.

“My parents were all born in this place. However, because of Korean War, we had to leave our hometown. We have been living in this area for generations. So we always wanted to come back this place,” said Wan Bae Lee, Tongil Chon village leader.

Among the first to return after the war -- Wan Bae Lee and his mother, who was pregnant with Lee when they fled. Lee says families receive military training and have guns to defend themselves.

“In past days, there were many threats and provocations so every time we went to those kinds of incidents happened, we had to go to the shelter. So it was kind of more worrying and very hard to stay unstable to review your however these days there’s there are no more incidents that’s like that,” Lee said.

Taeseung Min was 10 years old when he left his hometown.

“I’m privileged because I could come back to the city because only a few people could come back this type of town where they born,” said Min, director of Tongil Chon museum.

Like many Koreans, Min doesn’t expect reunification of the peninsula, but hopes the border will reopen.

“Even if two Koreas are not unified, I hope that we can freely visit each other someday,” Min said.

And for millions of families still separated by war, crossing the line will finally bring peace.

