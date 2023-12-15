Oahu’s second largest mall competing with online retailers turns to comedy to draw crowds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To compete with online retailers, Hawaii’s malls have been getting creative by offering things like live music and food tastings. Now, Pearlridge Center is trying something completely different — a comedy club.

Councilman Augie Tulba will go back to his roots as a comedian next week when the “No Vacancies Comedy Club” takes over what used to be a women’s clothing store at Uptown Pearlridge Center.

“The ‘No Vacancies’ idea came because we want to see no vacancies, right? In all our malls,” said Tulba. “I’ve seen how successful comedy clubs do in a mall and because my daughter’s foundation come here monthly to do the talent showcase, we started seeing openings and I thought wow, what a great idea you know to help the local businesses in the mall that’s local.”

Andy Bumatai and Frank DeLima also signed on to perform. They’re old school comics who are now competing with the internet where video bits go viral.

“You know, you get comics, they can do two, three minutes amazing bit and sell out stadiums and rooms, you know, so it is challenging and it’s the same thing with like, merchants, right?” said Tulba.

Faced with stiff competition online, over 60% of the shops at Pearlridge are currently locally-owned.

To keep traffic up, the mall added new experiences for customers, including a Hawaii Selfie Exhibit and Sees Candies pop-up in Downtown.

The clothing brand Filthy Hawaii is trying to adapt.

“We definitely had to change things a little bit from how we used to do it,” said Della Belmares, Operations Manager of Filthy Hawaii. “So now throughout the year we primarily do online and now we do pop ups during the holiday season.”

Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii, said a lot of retailers in Pearlridge center are struggling to keep their doors open and pay their employees.

“Just because people perceive that the pandemic is over, and it’s back to, you know, normal life. It’s not,” Yamakai said. “A lot of these retailers, they took out second, third mortgages on their home. They have a lot of debt that they took out in order to keep their doors open and to pay their employees and so they’re still trying to pay that back as well.”

At Ward Village, it’s been two years since boutique store “Eden in Love” closed.

The owners now run their shop completely online and pivoted to helping local companies create retail lines.

“Working with customers from not just Eden’s fan base but other companies have really put us in front of new faces too,” said Eden in Love Designer Alyssa Han.

Tulba says comedians who are taking the stage at Pearlridge to bring family-fun comedy is coming at a crucial time.

The “No Vacancies Comedy Club” opens Dec. 22.

Alcohol will be for sale and outside food will be allowed. Shows are scheduled every Friday and Saturday for at least the next month.

Tickets can be purchased online, by clicking here.

