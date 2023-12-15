HI Now Daily
Nationwide agricultural project focused on combating climate change seeks applicants

It's all part of a massive operation led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Hawaii is one of 30 states to take part.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new nationwide agricultural project aims to combat climate change while also helping local farmers and for Hawaii growers, the initiative could pay dividends.

It’s all part of a massive operation led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hawaii is one of 30 states to take part and the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative and Nature Conservancy are overseeing $6 million in grant money to be distributed to local farmers.

It’s meant to encourage agroforestry practices that use non-invasive trees and crops to reduce carbon emissions and increase food sustainability.

“This is helping the farmer actually start generating revenues from their agricultural system a lot sooner,” said HUC general manager Dana Shapiro.

“The diversification helps mitigate issues with pest, diseases, and invasive species.”

HUC agroforestry manager Chris Kaiakapu says so far, the co-op is seeing the most interest from farmers on Hawaii Island and agroforestry practices can be utilized in any type of climate.

“Agroforestry ... can provide not only our climate, but soil benefits, the hydrologic cycle, pollinators and native plants, habitat for native species,” Kaiakapu said. “So it has all these environmental benefits that can come along with our food production.”

Interested farmers have until Dec. 31 to apply.

Those interested can click here for more information.

