Lahaina pastor meets man who saved his home during August fires

Hawaii News Now cameras were rolling when a Lahaina pastor met the man who saved his home in...
Hawaii News Now cameras were rolling when a Lahaina pastor met the man who saved his home in the August wildfires.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina resident Shaun “Buge” Saribay drove around his neighborhood off Lahainaluna Road on Thursday.

He said many of his neighbors did not make it.

When he got to his home on Kaili Place, his burnt truck was being towed away.

He said it is another reminder of all that he has lost.

While his own home was burning down on August 8th, Saribay was at the intersection of Front and Baker Streets surrounded by the fire trying to save as many lives and properties as he could.

He came back to that same area Thursday afternoon, more than four months later, and reminisced about that life-changing day.

There, he met a man who told him he saved his house.

“You’re the guy who saved my house!” said Pastor John Crewe.

Crewe said he saw Saribay’s videos on social media and has been trying to track him down to thank him.

“God bless you,” Crewe told Saribay.

Crewe said he is grateful for Saribay and a few others who stayed and saved his home.

“These guys are unsung heroes. You don’t hear about what they did. But they went through a really difficult night here. And some of them tried to save people and buildings,” said Crewe.

Saribay said the memories of that day are still vivid.

Even though he lost so much, he said he is thankful he could bring some joy to those around him.

