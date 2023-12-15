HI Now Daily
Investigation underway into cause of 2-alarm building fire near Pearl Harbor

Military police told our crew on scene that the building involved was an abandoned two-story residential structure from the World War II-era.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out in an abandoned building near Pearl Harbor early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Center and Radford drives.

Several Federal Fire Department units also arrived on scene to help extinguish the fire.

Heavy smoke and large flames could be seen from afar. HFD said part of the structure had collapsed shortly after crews arrived.

Military police told our crew on scene that the building involved was a two-story residential structure from the World War II-era that were abandoned.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

HFD said the scene was left to the Federal Fire Department for extinguishment and investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

