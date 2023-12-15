HI Now Daily
HECO responding to power outage in Hawaii Kai impacting over 2,000 customers

HECO is responding to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting thousands of customers...
HECO is responding to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting thousands of customers Friday morning.(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO is responding to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting thousands of customers Friday morning.

The outage was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to HECO’s outage map, 2,146 customers are impacted in Hanaione and Hawaii Kai.

It’s not yet clear what caused the outage.

Officials say power should be restored around 7:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

