HECO responding to power outage in Hawaii Kai impacting over 2,000 customers
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO is responding to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting thousands of customers Friday morning.
The outage was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.
According to HECO’s outage map, 2,146 customers are impacted in Hanaione and Hawaii Kai.
It’s not yet clear what caused the outage.
Officials say power should be restored around 7:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.