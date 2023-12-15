HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift
Drum roll, please: Here are the Christmas gifts Hawaii loves to hate
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions
Mililani apparent shooting
HPD: Man was driving when he was shot at multiple times in Mililani

Latest News

Congress is setting its 2024 priorities as it prepares to adjourn for the holidays.
Military funding for Ukraine, Israel stirs congressional debate
The governor on Thursday announced the long-awaited issuance of a design-build request for...
Green: Search is on for developer to build new Aloha Stadium in public-private partnership
Driving behavior in Hawaii is improving — but motorcyclist and bicyclist fatalities are still...
DOT: Driving behavior getting better but motorcyclist, bicyclist fatalities still high
The governor on Thursday announced the long-awaited issuance of a design-build request for...
Green announces long-awaited issuance of new Aloha Stadium, entertainment district RFP
Officials said the 70-ton aircraft was resting on the reef in several spaces.
Divers have righted scores of coral colonies after spy plane crash into Kaneohe Bay