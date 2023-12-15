Gov. Josh Green to give 4-month update on Maui wildfire recovery efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months since the deadly wildfires.

The disaster happened on Aug. 8, and the state continues to respond to what was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Green’s update will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

He is also expected to name his appointee for a vacant new Maui House seat.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.