HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Gov. Josh Green to give 4-month update on Maui wildfire recovery efforts

Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months...
Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months since the deadly wildfires.(Maui County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months since the deadly wildfires.

The disaster happened on Aug. 8, and the state continues to respond to what was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Green’s update will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRES

He is also expected to name his appointee for a vacant new Maui House seat.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mililani apparent shooting
HPD: Man was driving when he was shot at multiple times in Mililani
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift
Drum roll, please: Here are the Christmas gifts Hawaii loves to hate
Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
HNN Weather File Image
First Alert Forecast: High wind warnings and High surf advisories in effect

Latest News

Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cooler, drier conditions with breezy winds to stay through the weekend
Mitchel Miyashiro
State reports fewer traffic deaths in 2023, as mother of hit-and-run victim calls for stricter laws
This year’s event will feature a plethora of attractions to keep the whole family entertained.
4th annual Show Aloha Land returns for the holidays with new attractions for families
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise