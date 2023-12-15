HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Cooler, drier conditions with breezy winds to stay through the weekend

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the strong high north of the islands settles southward closer to the state Friday, winds will shift out of the east-northeast.

A wind advisory remains posted for portions of Maui, Oahu and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds are expected to strengthen to 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

The high will also gradually weaken through weekend allowing wind speeds ease to locally breezy Saturday.

The airmass will moisten up some late Sunday into early next week, allowing for a more typical trade shower pattern to return.

The high is forecast to strengthen north of the state again early next week, which may boost trade wind speeds back to locally windy levels.

WAVES: A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for north and east facing shores of all islands. Surf is expected to raise up to 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along east facing shores.

The northerly swell filled in last night bringing the wave heights to advisory level through today; a NE swell rill arrive late Sunday brining East shores to advisory level. South shores will get a bump next week with background energy.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

