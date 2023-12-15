HI Now Daily
Episode 183: The Mary Jane Home — a safe place for young moms

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As women and mothers, we know how important it is to have a village and system in place to support you when welcoming a child.

This week, we’re shining the spotlight on the Mary Jane Home.

It’s a safe place where teenagers and women experiencing an unplanned pregancy can get help. Jennie Heleski, of Catholic Charities Hawaii, shares more about the program that’s been around since 1977.

