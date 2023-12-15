HI Now Daily
Divers have righted scores of coral colonies after spy plane crash into Kaneohe Bay

Officials said the 70-ton aircraft was resting on the reef in several spaces.(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Divers have righted 180 coral colonies that sustained damage when a military spy plan overshot the runway and ended up in Kaneohe Bay.

The accident involving the P-8A Poseidon from Marine Corps Base Hawaii happened Nov. 20.

State and federal agencies are conducting further analysis to determine the full impact to the environment. Without righting the coral colonies, they would have died. “This collaborative, emergency work gives them a chance to survive,” said Kim Fuller, state aquatic biologist.

The operation to remove the Poseidon surveillance plane from Kaneohe Bay cost more than $1.5 million. An investigation into what went wrong is ongoing.

