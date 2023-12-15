Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners, dog from sinking vessel off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard rescued three mariners and a dog off Kauai on Wednesday after their vessel started taking on water.

The disabled sailing vessel, Isle Time, was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew about 30 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard got a distress call from the vessel about 3:17 p.m. Wednesday.

The vessel was located at 6 p.m. a rescue swimmer deployed on board.

A Dolphin helicopter aircrew departed to refuel and then returned to recover the mariners and their dog in multiple hoists. All were reported to be in stable condition.

The Coast Guard said the disabled vessel had a broken bilge pump and was taking on water.

