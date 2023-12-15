HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Co-sleeping dangers: Infant nearly dies after getting mother’s hair wrapped around neck

Pediatricians are warning parents about the dangers when it comes to sleeping with their babies in the same bed. (Source: KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An infant was nearly strangled this week after police say his mother’s hair got wrapped around his neck while they were sleeping together.

KAIT reports the mother awoke to her hair being pulled and her 1-year-old son screaming.

A household member used a knife to cut the hair from the baby’s neck.

The boy was taken to a hospital and transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Tennessee.

Fortunately, the baby did not suffer the fate many pediatricians say they have seen in such cases.

While it might be hard to do so, Dr. Lowery Beck said parents cannot be tempted to let their babies sleep with them, no matter how much their infant cries.

“The baby is safer in their crib, sleeping on a baby surface, instead of an adult bed with an adult,” he said.

According to Beck, co-sleeping is a problem he sees with first-time parents but warns that there could be all types of accidents.

“The danger is having their airway cut off, where they are no longer breathing, or something getting around their neck strangling them. An airway obstruction will lead to death pretty quickly if it is not taken care of,” Beck said.

He said blankets can also smother an infant, or a sleeping parent could accidentally roll over the child.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that about 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths in the United States each year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mililani apparent shooting
HPD: Man was driving when he was shot at multiple times in Mililani
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
Survey reveals Hawaii residents least favorite Christmas gift
Drum roll, please: Here are the Christmas gifts Hawaii loves to hate
Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
HNN Weather File Image
First Alert Forecast: High wind warnings and High surf advisories in effect

Latest News

Gov. Josh Green on Friday will give an update on recovery efforts on Maui, marking four months...
LIVE: Governor delivers 4-month update on Maui wildfire recovery efforts
HECO is responding to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting thousands of customers...
Power restored to thousands in Hawaii Kai
Mitchel Miyashiro
After a tragic year on the roads, a mother in mourning pleads with drivers to slow down
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol