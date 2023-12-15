4th annual Show Aloha Land returns for the holidays with new attractions for families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and better than ever with new attractions in store for families!

The 4th Annual Winter Wonderland Light Show Spectacular is now sprinkled with the magical spirit of Christmas and offering two festive experiences.

Families can choose to go through the classic Drive-Thru Lightshow Spectacular at only $49.94 per vehicle with no parking fee collected.

Or, snag an Unlimited Wonderland Pass & Drive-Thru bundle at $39.94 per person. Parking is $9 per vehicle and keiki 2 years and under are free.

The Unlimited Wonderland bundle features:

The classic drive-thru adventure, Original Show Aloha Land.

The whimsical Xavier Express Train and the enchanting Tunnel of Joy.

The snowy splendor of Blitzen’s Snow Paradise and the bubbling delights of Vixen’s Bubble Zone.

High-flying escapades on Comet’s Zipline and jovial jumps in Rudolph’s Bouncer Land.

A new frosty thrill – Snow Tubing right here in Hawaii!

Starlit meals and magical moments captured with Santa himself.

A smorgasbord of culinary delights at Dashers Food Court and our SAC Restaurant.

Heartwarming beverages and sweet treats to toast the season.

Mike Gangloff, owner of Mira Construction and Show Aloha Land, joined in on the fun!

Our HNN Sunrise Reporter Casey Lund had the chance to try out the snow tubing feature which organizers say is filled with real snow. However, parents are advised to refrain their children from trying to eat the snow or ice.

Additionally, a special drop-off spot for rideshare revelers at the main entrance of Aloha Stadium to help you steer clear of the holiday traffic. Follow the twinkling lights on foot to the show entrance.

What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition.

“We were lacking that family aspect, everything was locked down, people apart. This is about bringing everybody back together,” said Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc. ”And we got so much happy families so we just kept going and this is our fourth annual. Might be the last one.”

The event runs daily until Christmas Day from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

