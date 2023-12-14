HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman rescued 4 days after crashing her car into a canyon

Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.
Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.(Canyon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - A 72-year-old woman missing for four days has been found alive after crashing her car in a canyon.

Officials in Canyon County, Idaho said Penny Kay Clark was reported missing Dec. 5.

Four days later, her car was spotted 200 yards down a canyon wall, and Clark was found nearby in a ravine.

When rescuers reached her, she was conscious, alert and able to be carried out by first responders.

The Canyon County Sheriff said it’s miraculous she was found.

Clark is recovering from her injuries at a hospital.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office reported the woman was conscious and alert when rescuers...
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office reported the woman was conscious and alert when rescuers got to her.(Canyon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
Mayor: Credibility of HPD ‘on the line’ as officers are being investigated for mishandling crash probe
J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar
Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Mililani apparent shooting
HPD investigating attempted murder in Mililani that left man critically injured
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps
FILE - Overhead lights illuminate a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage...
$1.6B defense spending bill addressing Red Hill crisis passes US House, heads to Biden
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
11 years after Sandy Hook shooting, a first responder and a grieving parent reflect