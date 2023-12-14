HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house

Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing them over Thanksgiving weekend. (Source: WMBF)
By Makayla Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina couple says they are questioning the safety of their neighborhood after encountering a scary situation involving their neighbors.

Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their house over Thanksgiving weekend to find a burning cross facing their home.

“There was a cross burning about eight feet from our fence,” Monica Williams said. “We were speechless because we’ve never experienced something like that.”

The couple moved to Conway after retiring but said their neighbors have made the last two years a living nightmare.

“He’s blatant with the ‘N-word,’” Monica Williams said. “He chased off our surveyors. He’s chased off people from the water and sewer department.”

The couple said they installed a fence, hoping to find peace, but it hasn’t worked.

And the cross burning was the final straw. So, they called Horry County police.

Officers arrested the neighbors in question 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett.

Horry County police said 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett have been...
Horry County police said 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Harnett have been arrested. (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

They are facing charges of second-degree harassment.

According to a police report, Hartnett yelled racial slurs at the Williams while officers were talking to her.

The police report also stated that Butler posted the Williams’ address on social media, saying he was “going to make them pay.”

Butler is no stranger to the law. Police records show that he has been previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

The Williams say their neighbors’ arrest is not enough.

“They were out the next day,” Monica Williams said. “So, what are we to do? Live next to a cross-burning racist who’s threatened to cause us bodily harm. We feel there are not enough laws in place to deal with this.”

South Carolina is one of two states without a hate crime law.

A few cities in South Carolina have passed hate crime ordinances or resolutions. However, Conway is not one of them.

The city’s mayor Barbara Blaine Bellamy said there’s nothing the city can do and it’s up to the state.

Butler did not immediately respond to phone calls for a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
Phill Cain was working as a scuba diving instructor at Waikiki Dive Center when he got the...
Having aloha helped this scuba instructor get to the finale of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.
Cargo mishap delays Hawaiian Airlines flight to Korea
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Experts: China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including in Hawaii

Latest News

Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions
Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A is pictured Dec. 8,...
For Maui wildfire survivors seeking long-term housing, a new concern: Scammers