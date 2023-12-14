HI Now Daily
US Senate approves $1.6B defense spending bill addressing Red Hill crisis

The U.S. Senate has approved a new defense spending bill that includes $1.6 billion for infrastructure projects in Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Senate has approved a new defense spending bill that includes $1.6 billion for infrastructure projects in Hawaii.

In the wake of the Red Hill fuel leak crisis, there’s money to study the health effects of the tainted water in 2021.

Millions of dollars are set aside to improve the water systems at Fort Shafter, Schofield Barracks, the Kaneohe Marine base, and Aliamanu and Helemano Military Reservations.

“People who were exposed to toxic fuel from this leak should know what kind of impact that might have on their long-term health and what kind of additional federal help they can get,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

“This study will give doctors, public health experts, and those affected by the leak a better understanding of what that kind of exposure can do to someone’s health.”

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam would also get funding for a new dry dock and improvements to its wastewater system, which has had several spills recently.

The bill now goes to the U.S. House for consideration.

