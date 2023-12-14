HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Schatz: Over $18M for safer roads, sidewalks heading to Hawaii

The city will begin a months-long project to repair several sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown.
The city will begin a months-long project to repair several sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced Wednesday that over $18 million will be heading to Hawaii to create safer roads and sidewalks on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

This includes upgrades to crosswalks, roundabouts and bike lanes.

The money comes from the Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program which Schatz helped to create.

Schatz is also the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

“Our roads should be safe for everyone to get around, including pedestrians and cyclists,” said Schatz. “This funding from the historic infrastructure law will improve road and sidewalks and keep our communities safe.”

Schatz says $13.4 million will be going to Maui County for safety improvements on Keawe Street in West Maui, $3.3 million will be going to Hawaii County to update the Hawaii Island Vision Zero action plan and pilot demonstration activities for improving pedestrian safety.

As for Oahu, $1.6 million will be given to help with additional planning activities around solutions for pedestrian and bike safety improvements across seven corridors in the downtown Honolulu area.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
Mayor: Credibility of HPD ‘on the line’ as officers are being investigated for mishandling crash probe
J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar
Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions

Latest News

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect around the state.
FIRST ALERT: High wind warning, wind advisories up statewide for strong gusts behind a front
MPD statistics show 10 suicides between August 8, 2023, and December 11, 2023.
Experts: Maui isn’t seeing more suicides, but mental health in wake of wildfires is a concern
FILE - Overhead lights illuminate a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage...
$1.6B defense spending bill addressing Red Hill crisis passes US House, heads to Biden
Mililani apparent shooting
HPD: Man was driving when he was shot at multiple times in Mililani