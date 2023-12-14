Schatz: Over $18M for safer roads, sidewalks heading to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced Wednesday that over $18 million will be heading to Hawaii to create safer roads and sidewalks on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

This includes upgrades to crosswalks, roundabouts and bike lanes.

The money comes from the Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program which Schatz helped to create.

Schatz is also the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

“Our roads should be safe for everyone to get around, including pedestrians and cyclists,” said Schatz. “This funding from the historic infrastructure law will improve road and sidewalks and keep our communities safe.”

Schatz says $13.4 million will be going to Maui County for safety improvements on Keawe Street in West Maui, $3.3 million will be going to Hawaii County to update the Hawaii Island Vision Zero action plan and pilot demonstration activities for improving pedestrian safety.

As for Oahu, $1.6 million will be given to help with additional planning activities around solutions for pedestrian and bike safety improvements across seven corridors in the downtown Honolulu area.

