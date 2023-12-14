HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday it won’t stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot, turning aside challenges from critics who argue that his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him.

The court affirmed two lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion, citing Michigan law.

The court further said Trump’s possible spot on a general election ballot was not ripe for consideration.

The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It’s likely that one of the lawsuits challenging Trump eventually will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the insurrection clause.

The Michigan court decision was similar to one from the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Trump could stay on that state’s primary ballot there because the election is a party-run contest.

In one of the Michigan lawsuits, the anti-Trump plaintiffs included Bob LaBrant, a longtime Republican who was a lawyer and political strategist for decades at the state Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar
Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI
A North Shore homeowner faces a $937,000 fine for what the state calls illegal erosion control...
‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
Mayor: Credibility of HPD ‘on the line’ as officers are being investigated for mishandling crash probe

Latest News

Congress is setting its 2024 priorities as it prepares to adjourn for the holidays.
Military funding for Ukraine, Israel stirs congressional debate
The governor on Thursday announced the long-awaited issuance of a design-build request for...
Green: Search is on for developer to build new Aloha Stadium in public-private partnership
Driving behavior in Hawaii is improving — but motorcyclist and bicyclist fatalities are still...
DOT: Driving behavior getting better but motorcyclist, bicyclist fatalities still high
The governor on Thursday announced the long-awaited issuance of a design-build request for...
Green announces long-awaited issuance of new Aloha Stadium, entertainment district RFP
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans