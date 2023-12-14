LIVE: Governor provides update on Aloha Stadium, surrounding entertainment district

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is holding a news conference Thursday with an update on the Aloha Stadium and surrounding entertainment district.

According to a news release, Green and the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District Project will announce they are ready to issue a request for proposals.

This marks the launch of the procurement process that allows both Aloha Stadium and the surrounding district to be delivered as one public-private partnership.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the governor’s office at the state Capitol.

