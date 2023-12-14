HI Now Daily
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Mililani after man is found critically injured in vehicle

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway by Kipapa Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Mililani after a man was found critically injured in his vehicle late Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway by Kipapa Street.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated a man in his 30′s who was found in his vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds.

He was taken the hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

