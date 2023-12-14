‘Horrible situation’: Erosion along Oahu’s North Shore brings hefty fines and few easy solutions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A North Shore homeowner facing almost $1 million in fines for illegal erosion barriers has told the state that he had no idea the surf could take his house.

His attorney is calling for homeowners and the state to find a global solution.

But experts say the final solution is for them to move.

North Shore residents say homes between Sunset Beach and Rocky Point are safe for now with abundant sand brought by recent surf.

But it’s a temporary reprieve from a situation that will only get worse, experts say.

At Kammies Beach behind Ke Nui Road, at least five property owners face major fines and as many as 20 are considered at high risk.

Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher, dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Sciences at the University of Hawaii, said the ocean forces on the North Shore make it futile to keep protecting the beachfront.

“The only practical solution here is that the homeowners exit from this area and we figure out some way to do that equitably,” Fletcher said.

At a recent state Land Board meeting Eric Freeman, who faces $937,000 in fines, said he bought the house for $2.5 million without being able to travel during the pandemic to see it.

He added he did not know the risk until a neighboring house was nearly swept away.

“We were just in this horrible situation where it was like this natural disaster happened right in front of our house,” Freeman said. “There was nobody there to help us and no answers on what we could possibly do to keep that house from falling into the water.”

Freeman is relatively lucky.

He has enough room on his lot and enough money in the bank to move the house back from the beach, but Fletcher said if his neighbors don’t take down illegal erosion barriers, his property won’t last long. “I’m thinking five years — by the end of this decade,” Fletcher said.

Experts say when one property is protected by a seawall or other hardening tactics, it forces the ocean’s power toward unhardened shoreline, accelerating erosion there.

Freeman’s attorney, Bernard Bays, told the board he’s raising money for a study to come up with a common and lasting solution. “It’s unacceptable to the community, it’s unacceptable, the landowners, the whole thing is a mess,” Bays said.

“And we’d like to try to fix that and start with this beach.”

But University of Hawaii Law School Professor and environmental law expert Denise Antolini wonders if land owners are the right group to lead the discussion.

“Ideally, there would be a common approach,” she said. “Unfortunately, the common approach for the last several years has been the landowners doing a lot of illegal activity.”

Antolini said property owners along that stretch should expect to give up their beach land eventually — either to the state or Mother Nature.

“They could donate their land to the state or the city and get tax write-offs,” she said.

Antolini pointed out lawmakers have taken up the issue in the past and failed to act, and with the challenges of Maui’s crises it’s unlikely they have to stomach for widespread homeowner buyouts.

