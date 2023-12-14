HI Now Daily
Homeless village near governor’s mansion to close; $65M pledged for similar sites statewide

A state run homeless village in the parking lot of the Department of Health is closing down after a 6-month run.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state-run homeless village in the parking lot of the Department of Health is closing down after a 6-month run, but officials plan to inject $65 million into a dozen new sites over the next two years.

Pulama Ola Kauhale, right across from the Queens Medical Center, is shutting down, but government officials say this is just the start and that these centers will be expanding across the state.

Since its launch, officials say it has provided housing to more than 20 people, and around 800 people have used the services provided, like showers and restrooms.

But the six-month agreement with the DOH is ending, and the governor says he is keeping his word to return the parking lot.

“Truth be told. I love having the Kauhale Hale here,” said Gov. Josh Green. “But we made a commitment, and I keep my commitments. Who knows, maybe it will remerge here, but for now, we want to spread out across the state.”

The governor says the state’s Kauhale Initiative already has $65M in approved state funding to expand and run the program.

Each village costs under 250K to build, and monthly operating costs between 100-150K.

The plan is to get two additional Kauhale villages up and running in the next several months, which will be set up in Windward Oahu and Honolulu.

Those Kauhales would not just be medical respite sites but would be open to anyone experiencing homelessness.

But there are concerns about what will happen to the area outside of Queen’s once the current village shuts down this week.

The city’s CORE homeless outreach team has responded to the area in the past and tells HNN it will make operational changes to help where the greatest needs are.

Despite some officials, including the governor, wanting to stay at the DOH parking lot, many see the six months at the DOH as a success with learning moments they can use in its expansion plans.

