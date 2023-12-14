Hiking group wants Google to take down map where visitor had near-death plunge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu hiking group is trying to get Google to remove a dangerous Nuuanu hike from its maps after a 34-year-old visitor miraculously survived a thousand foot fall off a Nuuanu trail and relied on those online maps.

Eye popping video shows a part of the Pali Notches trail which hikers call “Chimney.” The hiking group Oahu Hiking Community says scaling these shear vertical cliffs isn’t hiking, it’s rock climbing.

“That is extremely hard,” said Pamela Dubois-Tengan of Oahu Hiking Community.

Athletic California hiker Ian Snyder was alone and would have had to scale down mountain with ropes, but he didn’t make it and fell before getting there.

“Here’s the silly or dumb part. Depends on what you want to say I’m trusting Google to give me the hiking plan,” said Snyder.

Snyder plunged from Koolau Summit Trail near the Pali Notches Trail in Nuuanu. He says Google Maps took him from Waahila Ridge to Mt. Olympus to the Koolau Summits and then he wanted to go to Pali Notches. Google Maps shows it would take nearly 5 hours and 9 miles, but Dubois- Tengan says it’s more dangerous and diffcult than it seems.

“People trust these sites and they are giving a walking map route and they’ll just follow it trusting that they’ll come out okay, but it’s a very big risk that they are taking and it could potentially kill somebody,” said Dubois-Tengan.

“I need to be more wise with how I plan my hikes,” said Snyder.

The Oahu Hiking Community says it wants Google to remove the map or at least have it come with a warning. They contacted Google and so did Hawaii News Now and we are waiting for a response.

Hikers recommend using the All Trails app which comes with information about the difficulty of the trail. It also has downloadable maps that you can use when your phone doesn’t have reception.

Snyder says he used that app too, but it had him taking a longer trail so he choose the shorter Google Map route.

“It’s the silliness of in the moment when you are looking like that I want to get there, but I don’t want to spend two extra miles to get there,” said Snyder.

