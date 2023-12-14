HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hiking group wants Google to take down map where visitor had near-death plunge

Ian Snyder
Ian Snyder(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu hiking group is trying to get Google to remove a dangerous Nuuanu hike from its maps after a 34-year-old visitor miraculously survived a thousand foot fall off a Nuuanu trail and relied on those online maps.

Eye popping video shows a part of the Pali Notches trail which hikers call “Chimney.” The hiking group Oahu Hiking Community says scaling these shear vertical cliffs isn’t hiking, it’s rock climbing.

“That is extremely hard,” said Pamela Dubois-Tengan of Oahu Hiking Community.

Athletic California hiker Ian Snyder was alone and would have had to scale down mountain with ropes, but he didn’t make it and fell before getting there.

“Here’s the silly or dumb part. Depends on what you want to say I’m trusting Google to give me the hiking plan,” said Snyder.

Snyder plunged from Koolau Summit Trail near the Pali Notches Trail in Nuuanu. He says Google Maps took him from Waahila Ridge to Mt. Olympus to the Koolau Summits and then he wanted to go to Pali Notches. Google Maps shows it would take nearly 5 hours and 9 miles, but Dubois- Tengan says it’s more dangerous and diffcult than it seems.

“People trust these sites and they are giving a walking map route and they’ll just follow it trusting that they’ll come out okay, but it’s a very big risk that they are taking and it could potentially kill somebody,” said Dubois-Tengan.

“I need to be more wise with how I plan my hikes,” said Snyder.

The Oahu Hiking Community says it wants Google to remove the map or at least have it come with a warning. They contacted Google and so did Hawaii News Now and we are waiting for a response.

Hikers recommend using the All Trails app which comes with information about the difficulty of the trail. It also has downloadable maps that you can use when your phone doesn’t have reception.

Snyder says he used that app too, but it had him taking a longer trail so he choose the shorter Google Map route.

“It’s the silliness of in the moment when you are looking like that I want to get there, but I don’t want to spend two extra miles to get there,” said Snyder.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
Phill Cain was working as a scuba diving instructor at Waikiki Dive Center when he got the...
Having aloha helped this scuba instructor get to the finale of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.
Cargo mishap delays Hawaiian Airlines flight to Korea
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Experts: China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including in Hawaii

Latest News

Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A is pictured Dec. 8,...
For Maui wildfire survivors seeking long-term housing, a new concern: Scammers
65-year-old Kunzang Yuthok is still missing as of Dec. 13, 2023.
Hawaii Island police renew call for info in search for missing woman
A state run homeless village in the parking lot of the Department of Health is closing down...
State to close homeless village steps from governor’s mansion, but pledges $65M for similar sites
Waikele Christmas lights on Anapau Place
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!