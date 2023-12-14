High wind warning in effect for Lanai, portions of Big Island as front pushes through

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Lanai and portions of the Big Island as a cold front pushes across Big Island this morning bringing strong gusty winds behind it.

The alert remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say north to northeast winds are expected to strengthen to 25 to 45 miles per hour with localized gusts over 60 miles per hour.

Winds this strong can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory remains posted for the rest of the state until 6 a.m. Friday.

Rather wet conditions can be expected along and immediately behind the front as it moves through, particularly along windward slopes and coasts.

Behind the front, windier, drier, and cooler conditions will overspread the state .A cooler and much drier airmass will settle over the state behind the front, with dewpoints dropping into the 50s for Thursday and Friday and high temperatures struggling to reach 80 degrees.

A more typical trade wind pattern will briefly return Friday through the weekend as winds ease to breezy level and moisture gradually increases. Locally windy trades may return early next week.

WAVES: A High Surf Advisory remains in effect as large mixed seas associated with the front have filled in over the western portion of the island chain.

Seas will build over the eastern waters. Surf is then forecast to dip below the HSA threshold today as the existing swell subsides and turns more northerly.

Renewed energy out of the northerly quadrant then brings another round of building seas and increasing surf late today through tomorrow.

Choppy surf along windward shores which look to stay below HSA criteria. Exposed shorelines may still see some degree of wrap.

