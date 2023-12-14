HI Now Daily
Hawaii Island police renew call for info in search for missing woman

65-year-old Kunzang Yuthok is still missing as of Dec. 13, 2023.
65-year-old Kunzang Yuthok is still missing as of Dec. 13, 2023.(Ancheta, Dillon | Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are renewing their call for information in the search for a missing woman.

65-year-old Kunzang Yuthok was last seen the morning of Nov. 20 near the Old Airport Park in Kailua-Kona.

Authorities say family members are deeply concerned for her well-being and a cash reward is being offered for information that may lead to her whereabouts.

Police are also seeking the assistance of anyone who was driving or fishing in the area that day between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Police are hoping dashcam footage or video may provide much needed clues.

They, along with surfers at Pavilions, Middles, Randoms, or Superbowls are also asked to contact Detective Akina at Carrie.Akina@hawaiicounty.gov, or (808) 326-4646, ext. 277. Yuthok is described as Asian, 5-foot-3, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, glasses, and light blue walking shoes.

