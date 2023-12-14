HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his daughters.(Lexington County Jail)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A former pastor was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of sexual misconduct in the first degree.

William Oswald, 62, was convicted on Dec. 1 after a five-day trial. According to Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested his two young daughters.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, Oswald’s daughters described in graphic detail the sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times. The victims alleged the abuse began when they were around 8 years old and continued until their early teens.

The assaults happened at Dunn’s Chapel Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
Mayor: Credibility of HPD ‘on the line’ as officers are being investigated for mishandling crash probe
J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar
Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI
Ian Snyder
Group wants Google to remove map where visitor miraculously survived 1,000-foot plunge
Body camera videos show questionable arrest at DUI checkpoint
Driver falsely arrested at DUI checkpoint claims statistics — not drunk drivers — motivate arrests
California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Thursday's forecast
High wind warning in effect for Lanai, portions of Big Island as front pushes through
Mililani apparent shooting
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Mililani after man is found critically injured in vehicle
Authorities responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway by Kipapa Street.
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Mililani after man is found critically injured in vehicle
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement