Former Oahu corrections officer sentenced to 42 months for smuggling meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former OCCC corrections officer will spend more than three years in federal prison for smuggling drugs into the facility.

52-year-old Richard Ascencio has been sentenced to 42 months for possession and conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

He worked at OCCC for 20 years before being arrested in February of 2020.

Court documents say he would bring it into the jail in his work backpack and, at the time of his bust, had 11 packets of meth.

“Rather than protect the community from the scourge of methamphetamine, as Ascencio was charged with doing as a correctional officer, he instead perpetuated the devastating cycle of addiction among inmates and endangered the welfare of his co-workers,” said United States Attorney Clare E. Connors.

“Our office will continue to prosecute this kind of corruption, as it degrades trust in government and endangers our community.”

He pled guilty to the charges last September.

