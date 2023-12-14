HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FIRST ALERT: Wind advisories statewide for increasing winds behind a front

Strong winds are expected to build behind a passing cold front from west to east.
Strong winds are expected to build behind a passing cold front from west to east.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy to very windy conditions are expected to build behind a cold front that is forecast to push south of the island of Hawaii Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory statewide until 6 a.m. Friday. North to northeast winds are expected to strengthen to 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Strong winds will be especially gusty over and downwind of mountains and funneled through valleys.

Forecasters said winds this strong can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches and can blow around unsecured objects.

Strong gusts can also make it difficult to drive, especially in high profile vehicles such as SUV’s.

Be on the alert for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure to secure awnings and tents, and be prepared for possible power outages.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The latest forecast models show a strong high pressure area to the north-northwest of the state, while a surface low to the north will move slightly southward. This will result in a a tighter pressure gradient and a brief increase in strong trade winds Thursday.

We have a First Alert for the winds, which may become strong enough for a High Wind Warning to be issued for windier areas of Maui County and the island of Hawaii Thursday.

Winds should ease and turn more from the east-northeast Friday as the high moves closer to the state and weakens, although it will still be locally breezy through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
Phill Cain was working as a scuba diving instructor at Waikiki Dive Center when he got the...
Having aloha helped this scuba instructor get to the finale of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.
Cargo mishap delays Hawaiian Airlines flight to Korea
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
Mayor: Credibility of HPD ‘on the line’ as officers are being investigated for mishandling crash probe

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Tracking fronts and cooler winds behind the front will fill in
Wednesday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wet, windy weather expected as cold front slowly passes through state
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and big surf on the way
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and big surf on the way
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and bigger surf on the way