FIRST ALERT: Wind advisories statewide for increasing winds behind a front

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy to very windy conditions are expected to build behind a cold front that is forecast to push south of the island of Hawaii Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory statewide until 6 a.m. Friday. North to northeast winds are expected to strengthen to 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Strong winds will be especially gusty over and downwind of mountains and funneled through valleys.

Forecasters said winds this strong can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches and can blow around unsecured objects.

Strong gusts can also make it difficult to drive, especially in high profile vehicles such as SUV’s.

Be on the alert for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure to secure awnings and tents, and be prepared for possible power outages.

The latest forecast models show a strong high pressure area to the north-northwest of the state, while a surface low to the north will move slightly southward. This will result in a a tighter pressure gradient and a brief increase in strong trade winds Thursday.

We have a First Alert for the winds, which may become strong enough for a High Wind Warning to be issued for windier areas of Maui County and the island of Hawaii Thursday.

Winds should ease and turn more from the east-northeast Friday as the high moves closer to the state and weakens, although it will still be locally breezy through Saturday.

