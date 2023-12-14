DOT: Driving behavior getting better but motorcyclist, bicyclist fatalities still high

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Driving behavior in Hawaii is improving — but motorcyclist and bicyclist fatalities are still high, the state Department of Transportation said.

As of Wednesday, DOT said there have been 92 traffic fatalities statewide this year compared to 112 deaths at the same time last year.

According to a Statewide Attitudinal and Behavior Survey, there was a decrease in speeding among car and truck drivers, a decrease in DUIs from truck drivers and an increase in people opting to get into a vehicle with a sober driver.

However, it’s a different story for motorcyclists and bicyclists.

Officials said the number of fatalities in motorcycle collisions has been consistently high for multiple years and this year, there were 27 motorbike-related fatalities. That death toll makes up 29% of this year’s traffic fatalities.

The survey also found an increase in DUIs and speeding among motorcyclists.

Equally alarming is the number of reported deaths among bicyclists. There have been nine bicyclist fatalities this year, which is the highest amount by far.

According to those surveyed, more people are riding bikes or e-bikes and they’re using lights and bright clothing while riding. However, not a lot of people are using helmets or hand signals.

Drivers are being asked to be vigilant when traveling next to a biker because they are more vulnerable to damage — a slight collision could be fatal.

Here are some tips that will keep you and your loved ones safe on the roads:

Check mirrors and blind spots frequently allowing for adequate following distance,

Always use signals before making a turn or changing lanes,

If you’re riding a bike, minimize risk by wearing high-visibility protective gear, using their lane position to see or be seen, and by maintaining a safe speed.

Allow for people to make mistakes,

Be willing to share the road with other drivers,

Put down all distractions (ex: Your phone),

And plan for ample travel time to avoid the need to speed.

As the new year approaches, DOT is encouraging those who use the road to stay vigilant with responsible driving and continue to be respectful to everyone on the road.

Community members are also sending out the same sentiment in West Oahu. Three new murals were put up at Nanakuli High School urging people to drive sober and pay attention behind the wheel.

The paintings were unveiled on Wednesday by HPD. Artist Ken Nishimura worked with students to create the murals as part of the state’s Drive with Aloha Program. At least three more are planned for next year.

On Oahu’s North Shore, efforts are underway to increase pedestrian safety. Five speed tables are going in on Kamehameha Highway near Kualoa Ranch, five more will be installed on the highway near Gunstock Ranch in Kahuku, and three speed humps are going in on Palalea Street near Kahuku Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.