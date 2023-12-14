County and state debunk rumors about suicide increase after Maui fires

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and county officials are debunking rumors about an increase in suicides on Maui after the devastating wildfires.

There has been widespread talk circulating on social media. Several posts claim there have been 18 suicides in direct response to the August disaster.

It even led to people testifying about the topic at a Maui County Council Meeting last week.

“Residents are committing suicide. Teenagers are dying because their lives have become completely uprooted by this disaster,” said testifier Justice Villaren.

“We have suicides. How many? We don’t really know,” Steven West, another testifier, said.

“People committing suicide. We don’t need that anymore,” said Samson Souza, another testifier.

However, both the Maui Police Department and the Hawaii State Department of Health deny any increase.

“If you’re asking me if we’re investigating any association whatsoever with the occurrence of the wildfires in Kula and in Lahaina and the amount of suicides, there’s no evidence either direct or indirect to indicate that any of those suicides that I talked about earlier are in any way related to the fires,” said Lt. Nicholas Angell with MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

MPD statistics show 10 suicides between August 8, 2023, and December 11, 2023.

That is compared to eight during the same time last year, which is a 25-percent increase.

However, there were more suicides on Maui in the beginning of this year prior to the fires.

MPD figures show there were 18 suicides from January 1, 2023, to August 7, 2023.

“There has been no apparent increase in the rates of deaths by suicide in Maui or suicide attempts involving EMS following the August wildfires. DOH staff reviewed emergency medical services and provisional Electronic Death Records System data and concluded that incidents of self-harm documented in those sources were consistent with previous years for Maui Island,” said Shawn Hamamoto, DOH Information Specialist.

Health officials are even disseminating flyers that state, “There is misinformation being shared to the public about the suicide rates in Lahaina after the wildfire.”

“It is honestly like catastrophic at this point,” said licensed therapist Tina Boteilho.

Boteilho has had boots on the ground in Lahaina since the day after the fire. She said she has noticed a dramatic increase in calls for mental health help.

She wants anyone struggling to know there is help out there.

“Your life matters. You’re a gift to our community and anything you bring matters. And so around the time of Christmas and the holidays, just hold on to that. You are a gift to us and your life matters in our community,” Boteilho said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988.

Here is a list of additional resources:

FREE Mental Health Services and Support Groups. (Hawaii State Department of Health)

